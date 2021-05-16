Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gray Television by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GTN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,400 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

