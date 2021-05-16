Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$48.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.02.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$38.36 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$29.51 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

