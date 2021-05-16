National Bankshares Analysts Give Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) a C$0.90 Price Target

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) has been assigned a C$0.90 price target by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 73.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.90.

SGY stock opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$176.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

