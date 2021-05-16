Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Triple-S Management worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTS. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 9.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. Analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

