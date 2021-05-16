Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

PRGS opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

