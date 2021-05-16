1,488 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,442 shares of company stock worth $2,629,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

