Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,372 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6,611.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

