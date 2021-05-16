Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 16,300 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,794,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after buying an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,070,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,438,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Flex’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

