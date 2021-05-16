Insider Buying: CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO Acquires $1,179,000.00 in Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

