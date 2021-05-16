McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

