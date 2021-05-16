IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 64.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.