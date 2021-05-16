Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.