CWM Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

