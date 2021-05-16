CWM Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,157 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $276.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

