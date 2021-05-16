Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

QBCRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Shares of QBCRF opened at $27.63 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

