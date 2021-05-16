Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Buy

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

WK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of WK opened at $90.55 on Friday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $2,535,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Workiva by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Workiva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

