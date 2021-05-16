Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Raised to $29.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.