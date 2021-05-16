AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s previous close.
AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.
