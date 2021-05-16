AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s previous close.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

