Zacks: Analysts Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $200.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.70 million and the lowest is $184.50 million. Funko reported sales of $98.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $886.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $898.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $967.46 million, with estimates ranging from $939.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FNKO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNKO opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.