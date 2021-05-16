$283.61 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $283.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.45 million to $285.30 million. Envestnet posted sales of $235.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after acquiring an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,855,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 27.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 988,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ENV opened at $67.78 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -521.38 and a beta of 1.51.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

