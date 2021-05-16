Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 100,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 990,080 shares.The stock last traded at $34.64 and had previously closed at $34.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on GO. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,992 shares of company stock worth $12,217,262 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after purchasing an additional 675,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

