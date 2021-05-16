SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLOW. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.83.

FLOW opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

