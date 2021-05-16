Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $184.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

