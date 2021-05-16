Infraestructura Energética Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Shares Down 0.2%

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.50. 2,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Infraestructura Energética Nova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IENVF)

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

