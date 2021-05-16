Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Shares Down 3.6%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 1,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

