ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Shares Down 1.5%

ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.99 and last traded at $32.99. Approximately 2,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

About ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations.

