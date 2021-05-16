Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to post sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

