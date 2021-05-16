First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 2.2%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.74. 127,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 236,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,544,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 202,491 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,439,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

