Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Down 0%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) shares fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 497.60% and a negative net margin of 360.71%.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

