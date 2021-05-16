Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several brokerages have commented on SVRGF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

