Bright Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLTS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.74. 1,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,160,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,921,000.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

