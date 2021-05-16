Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

ALLK opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,460 shares of company stock worth $30,763,167 over the last ninety days. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after buying an additional 211,528 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 714,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,995,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.