BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.13.

BIGC stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BigCommerce by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

