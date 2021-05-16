HC Wainwright Cuts American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target to $4.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.69.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in American Resources in the first quarter worth $38,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Resources by 114.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.