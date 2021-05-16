AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $80.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

