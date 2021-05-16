IFP Advisors Inc Buys 500 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Shares of PFPT opened at $171.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

