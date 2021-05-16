Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

