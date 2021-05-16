GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

