Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 180.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 85,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG opened at $78.70 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

