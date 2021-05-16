Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.53. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $106.76 and a 1 year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

