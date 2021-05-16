Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Home Bancorp worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $338.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

