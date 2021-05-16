Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

