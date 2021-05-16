IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.