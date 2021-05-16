Kevin S. Buchel Sells 30,830 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.15 million, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $37.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

