LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

