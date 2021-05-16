LSV Asset Management Sells 7,600 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.64% of Bank of Commerce worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 501,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

