LSV Asset Management Has $1.55 Million Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

TSQ opened at $12.86 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

