LSV Asset Management Buys 7,700 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of The Hackett Group worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.48 million, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

