Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB opened at $41.89 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.