Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $198.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

